Updated March 6th, 2024 at 13:57 IST

Dubai Launches 'Work Bundle' Platform Reducing Visa Processing Time From 1 Month to 5 Days

In order to integrate and cut processing time to acquire work permits and residency visa, Dubai has launched the ‘Work Bundle' platform.

Dubai launches 'Work Bundle' platform
Dubai launches 'Work Bundle' platform to ease processing of work permit and residency visa | Image:Unsplash
Dubai: In order to integrate the procedure, cut processing time to acquire work permits and reduce the number of required documents, Dubai has launched the ‘Work Bundle’ platform to ease the entire procedure.

With the launch of a new integrated platform, the work and residency visa process will cut from 30 days to 5 days. Additionally, the process will also reduce the number of required documents to apply for the visa from 16 to only 5, thus making the phenomenon very easy and less time taking.

After implementation of Work Bundle, people only have to visit visa centers twice

The ‘Work Bundle’ platform, which was launched on Tuesday, will reduce the processing time to acquire work permits and residency visas from almost one month to five days.

Reports suggest that apart from a big reduction in the processing time and the needed documents, the number of times to go to service centers will also go down from seven to only two days, an official said.

Briefing about the statement released in this context, an official stated that the ‘Work Bundle’ integrates all procedures for government entities, such as the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre), Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, Dubai Health, and the Department of Economy and Tourism, and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA).

The use of the platform has been first rolled out in UAE’s Dubai, and later will be implemented in other emirates.
 

Published March 6th, 2024 at 13:57 IST

