Dubai: Torrential rains battered the United Arab Emirates' Dubai on Tuesday, prompting flooding across the country and disturbing travel. The heavy rains also forced Dubai International Airport to suspend operations and schools to shut as traffic was brought to a standstill.

Dubai Airport which was expecting over 100 flight arrivals on Tuesday, halted its operations for 25 minutes in the chaos caused by the storm. The website of, one of the world's busiest airports, showed dozens of flights delayed or cancelled with the most affected destinations being India, Pakistan and the UK. Meanwhile, travel for the emirate’s metro was also disrupted as infrastructure in the city, such as Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates, were also flooded with ankle-deep water inundating at least one Dubai Metro station.

Several roads collapsed and residential communities were submerged, with reports emerging of leaks from roofs, doors, and windows in various households.

Authorities sent tanker trucks out into the streets and highways to pump away the water. Water poured into some homes, forcing people to bail out their houses.

Taking to social media, people shared updates on the aftermath of the rain. Several videos showed cars being swept off roads, while others showed the ceiling of a shop collapsing as water inundated one of Dubai’s most popular malls.

According to media reports, these conditions prompted schools to be shut across the country and further storms, including hail, are forecasted for Wednesday, prompting authorities to extend remote working arrangements for employees.

Rain in the UAE, an arid, Arabian Peninsula nation, is unusual but occurs periodically during the cooler winter months. Many roads and other areas lack drainage given the lack of regular rainfall, causing flooding.

By the end of Tuesday, over 142 millimetres (5.59 inches) of rainfall soaked Dubai over 24 hours. Additionally, an average year sees 94.7 millimetres (3.73 inches) of rain at the Airport.