Dubai, mostly known for the desert and high temperatures, has been hit by an uninvited flood. On April 16, the United Arab Emirates experienced heavy rainfall, which created chaos. This unexpected rainfall later became the reason for the flood and covered major parts of the city. Moreover, it reached Dubai International Airport, which is one of the busiest airports in the world.



The visuals coming from Dubai are frightening, and the city is totally covered with water. Airplanes, cars, trucks—everything is looking like a toy in this weather. A viral video is circulating in which a Rolls-Royce can be seen being submerged in the flood.

Rolls Royce stuck and flooded #dubairain pic.twitter.com/xz59RgEZmY — CLEAN CAR CLUB (@TheCleanCarClub)

In another video, a man recorded himself when the water was inside the car, up to the steering wheel.

The viral video got more than 20,000 views, and the second video has 2.66 lakh views.



People in the comment section reacted to these viral videos. One user said, “What the hell it is...it seems like that water planet in interstellar movie...Dont mess with God.”



Another user said, “How Mother Nature had shown that it's the most powerful force!”



“Dubai Insurance companies in big trouble, payout is going to be massive.!,” said a third user.



The reports coming from Dubai are also not good, as one person lost his life.