sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi Nigeria Visit | Elon Musk | Jhansi Fire Tragedy | Air Pollution | US Elections | Champions Trophy |
  • News /
  • World News /
  • During Meeting with Biden, China's Xi Cautions US to 'Make Wise Choice' to Keep Relations Stable

Published 09:18 IST, November 17th 2024

During Meeting with Biden, China's Xi Cautions US to 'Make Wise Choice' to Keep Relations Stable

China's leader Xi Jinping met for the last time with US President Joe Biden on Saturday but was already looking ahead to President-elect Donald Trump.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
During meeting with Biden, China's Xi cautions US to 'make wise choice' to keep relations stable
During meeting with Biden, China's Xi cautions US to 'make wise choice' to keep relations stable | Image: AP
Advertisement

Loading...

09:18 IST, November 17th 2024