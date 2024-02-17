Advertisement

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday hit back at the question about India's balancing act with its ally Russia and US at the Munich Seurity Conference. When questioned about India buying Russian oil despite sanctions amid the war in Ukraine, Jaishankar defiantly asked: “What's the problem?”

Speaking on the sidelines of the confernce, seated alongside US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and German Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Jaishankar reiterated that in the multipolar world, it is hallenging to restrain as a nation to an unidimensional partnership in the contemporary world.

Jaishankar was asked about India's neutrality approach of “doing whatever it wants, [trading with whoever it wants]” and its growing bilateral ties with the US, whilst continuing trade and economic cooperation with Moscow.

"Is that a problem, why should that be a problem? If I am smart enough to have multiple options, you should be admiring me. Is that a problem for others? I don't think so, suddenly in this case. We try to explain what are the different pulls and pressures that countries have. it's very hard to have that unidimensional relationship," Jaishankar replied, prompting applaud and cheers from the audience.

‘Different countries and different relationships have different histories’: EAM Jaishankar

Jaishankar highlighted India’s foreign policy of global neutrality, emphasising that Russia has remained India’s strategic trade partner, and that the two nations share ‘historic ties’ emulating examples of Germany’s ties with the United States. "Different countries and different relationships have different histories. If I want to look at the US and Germany, it is rooted,” EAM stressed. He continued, that Germany and US’ historic alliance has a “nature to it.”

“There is a certain history on which that relationship is grounded. In our case it's very different, so I don't want you to even inadvertently give the impression that we are purely unsentimentally transactional,” EAM Jaishankar noted. “We are not, we get along with people, we believe in things, we share things, and we agree on some things but there are time when you are located in different places have different levels of development, and different experiences all of that gets into that," he added.

EAM outlined that India-Russia partnership is driven by the commonality of trade mindset, proximity, and other factors and have been cemented over decades. "Life is complicated, life is differentiated. and I think it's very important today. I agree with Antony which is, good partners provide choices, smart partners take some of the choices. But sometimes, there will be choices, you say I'll pass on that,” said Jaishankar.

