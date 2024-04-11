×

Updated June 6th, 2022 at 11:59 IST

EAM Jaishankar meets Indian community in Prague, shares with them developments at home

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday met the Indian community members here and shared with them developments at home and the state of the bilateral relationship.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
DrSJaishankar
Image: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar | Image:self
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday met the Indian community members here and shared with them developments at home and the state of the bilateral relationship.

Jaishankar is here on the last leg of his two-nation tour to Slovakia and the Czech Republic to impart further momentum in ties with the two central European countries.

"Delighted to meet the Indian community in Prague. Good to see many of them doing so well. The expansion of the community has also been encouraging. Shared with them developments at home and the state of our bilateral relationship. Count on their continuing support," Jaishankar tweeted.

The external affairs minister arrived in Prague on Saturday from the Slovakian capital Bratislava.

On Sunday, Jaishanakar met Czech Finance Minister. The Czech Republic will take over EU Presidency from July 1.

Nearly, 5000 Indian nationals- mostly IT professionals, business personnel and students are residing in the Czech Republic. There are several informal associations of Indians/people of Indian origin, who organise community events in association with the Embassy, according to the official figures.

His visit comes at a time when Europe is grappling with the implications of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and persistent efforts by the European countries to convince India to take a tougher position on Moscow for its actions.

The Ministry of External Affairs had said in a statement ahead of his departure that Jaishankar’s will discussions with his Czech counterpart will provide an opportunity for a “comprehensive review of our bilateral cooperation".

Image: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar

Published June 6th, 2022 at 11:59 IST

