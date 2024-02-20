English
Updated February 20th, 2024 at 07:50 IST

Earthquake of 4.7 Magnitude Jolts Afghanistan’s Fayzabad

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 hit Afghanistan's Fayzabad on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

Digital Desk
Screen Grab
Earthquake of 4.7 Magnitude Jolts Afghanistan’s Fayzabad | Image:Screen Grab
 Fayzabad: An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 hit Afghanistan's Fayzabad on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The depth of the earthquake was measured at 130 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.7, Occurred on 20-02-2024, 00:10:40 IST, Lat: 35.94 & Long: 70.28, Depth: 130 Km, Location: 131km S of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," the NCS posted on X.

Notably, this is the second earthquake that has struck Afghanistan within 48 hours.

Earlier on Sunday evening, an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale was recorded in Afghanistan, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at about 4:50 pm (local time). The depth of the quake was recorded at 15 km.

Last October, a deadly earthquake in the Herat province of Afghanistan claimed more than 4,000 lives and destroyed thousands of residential houses.

Herat and surrounding regions were shaken by the magnitude-6.3 earthquake and its powerful aftershocks. 
 

Published February 20th, 2024 at 07:50 IST

