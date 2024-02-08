Updated January 12th, 2024 at 13:54 IST
Earthquake of Magnitude 5.9 Hits Alaska
An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 on the Richter Scale hit Alaska on Friday.
New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 on the Richter Scale hit Alaska on Friday. As of now, there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
M 5.9 - 73 km SW of Sitka, Alaska
Time: 2024-01-12 13:16:21 (UTC+05:30)
Location: 56.511°N 136.017°W
Depth: 0.6 km
The magnitude-5.9 temblor had an epicenter Sitka, Alaska. It struck at around 1:16 PM (IST) a depth of 0.6 KM, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.
Earthquake in Delhi-NCR
Yesterday, an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck Afghanistan with tremors rippling through parts of north India. Tremors were felt in Delhi and the National Capital Region on Thursday afternoon. The epicentre for the quake, which struck at 2.50 pm IST, was 241 kilometres north-northeast of Kabul.
The quake triggered panic among people, with many in Delhi and the National Capital Region reporting shaking of furniture.
Published January 12th, 2024 at 13:39 IST
