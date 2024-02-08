Advertisement

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 on the Richter Scale hit Alaska on Friday. As of now, there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Earthquake in Alaska

M 5.9 - 73 km SW of Sitka, Alaska

Time: 2024-01-12 13:16:21 (UTC+05:30)

Location: 56.511°N 136.017°W

Depth: 0.6 km

The magnitude-5.9 temblor had an epicenter Sitka, Alaska. It struck at around 1:16 PM (IST) a depth of 0.6 KM, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Yesterday, an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck Afghanistan with tremors rippling through parts of north India. Tremors were felt in Delhi and the National Capital Region on Thursday afternoon. The epicentre for the quake, which struck at 2.50 pm IST, was 241 kilometres north-northeast of Kabul.

The quake triggered panic among people, with many in Delhi and the National Capital Region reporting shaking of furniture.