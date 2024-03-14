×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 21:56 IST

Earthquake Measuring Magnitude 6 on Richter Scale Jolts Japan

An earthquake of Magnitude 6 on the Richter Scale hit Tokyo, according to Japan's National Centre for Seismology.

Reported by: Digital Desk
4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan
Earthquake Rocks Japan. | Image:Unsplash / Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

An earthquake of Magnitude 6 on the Richter Scale hit Tokyo, according to Japan's National Centre for Seismology. As per the United States Geological Survey (USGS) website the quake measured 5.6 magnitude. The epicentre of the earthquake that hit on Thursday (Mar 14) at 8:44 PM IST was located at 208 kilometres northeast of Tokyo, Japan. 

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.0, Occurred on 14-03-2024, 20:44:38 IST, Lat: 37.20 & Long: 141.00, Depth: 68 Km ,Location: 208km NE of Tokyo, Japan," said National Centre for Seismology on X, formerly Twitter. No tsunami warning has been issued by the authorities. They warned that as the quake struck, the "utility poles swagger. Windows may break or fall, unreinforced cinderblock walls topple, some road damage."

Advertisement

As per the United States Geological Survey (USGS) website the quake measured 5.6 magnitude. The epicentre of the earthquake that hit on Thursday (Mar 14) at 8:44 PM IST was located at 208 kilometres northeast of Tokyo, Japan. "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.0, Occurred on 14-03-2024, 20:44:38 IST, Lat: 37.20 & Long: 141.00, Depth: 68 Km ,Location: 208km NE of Tokyo, Japan," said National Centre for Seismology on X, formerly Twitter.

Advertisement

Japan has frequently experienced powerful earthquakes and tsunamis. Earlier today, NHK reported that the Japan Society of Civil Engineers estimated the economic damage from powerful earthquake that hit Tokyo. “Long-term damage to the economy and assets could top 1,000 trillion yen, or nearly 6.8 trillion dollars,” the paper reported the authorities as saying. Japan would have to spend an estimated 21 trillion yen or more to improve the infrastructure damaged in the quakes, including the roads, ports and other public places.

 

Advertisement

Published March 14th, 2024 at 21:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan

Earthquake in Japan

5 minutes ago
Mamata Banerjee

skm HOSPITAL

10 minutes ago
Death

Gurugram Woman Found Dead

12 minutes ago
Hardeep Singh Puri at Republic Summit 2024

Hardeep Singh Puri

14 minutes ago
Supreme Court Directs AAP to Vacate Party Office By June 15 In Major Blow

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

15 minutes ago
Rajasthan petrol pump strike

Petrol price cut

17 minutes ago
Paytm

NPCI on Paytm

18 minutes ago
spaceX Musk

Data of Starship lost?

26 minutes ago
OTT platform (representative image)

OTT Censorship Necessary?

29 minutes ago
Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne

Sharon Calls Out Ozzy

32 minutes ago
Long queues at Petrol Pumps

Petrol Diesel Prices

34 minutes ago
The FIITJEE Salary delays and the future of brick and mortar coaching

Decoding FIITJEE fiasco

35 minutes ago
Real Life Story Of Najeeb

Real Life Story Of Najeeb

37 minutes ago
Exclusive: RBI has been a progressive regulato: Amazon Pay CEO and VP

Amazon Pay CEO on RBI

42 minutes ago
Rupee payment agreement doubles value of India's engineering exports to Russia

‘Trade Connect’ update

an hour ago
EC Uploads Electoral Bonds Data by SBI, Check the Full List of Donors Here

EC Releases Donors List

an hour ago
OTT

OTT Platforms Blocked

an hour ago
Gautam Gambhir

GG gets hero's welcome

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 4 Dead, 1 Injured After Vehicle Rolls Down in Gorge in Kishtwar

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Maharashtra Becomes First State to Buy Land in Kashmir, Claim Reports

    India News7 hours ago

  3. Former ED Chief Sanjay Mishra Frontrunner for Election Commissioner Post

    India News7 hours ago

  4. EC Appointment: Govt Debunks Fake ‘Notification’

    India News7 hours ago

  5. IPL 2024 Unsold XI: Strongest Playing XI of players who went unsold

    Sports 8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo