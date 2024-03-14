Advertisement

An earthquake of Magnitude 6 on the Richter Scale hit Tokyo, according to Japan's National Centre for Seismology. As per the United States Geological Survey (USGS) website the quake measured 5.6 magnitude. The epicentre of the earthquake that hit on Thursday (Mar 14) at 8:44 PM IST was located at 208 kilometres northeast of Tokyo, Japan.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.0, Occurred on 14-03-2024, 20:44:38 IST, Lat: 37.20 & Long: 141.00, Depth: 68 Km ,Location: 208km NE of Tokyo, Japan," said National Centre for Seismology on X, formerly Twitter. No tsunami warning has been issued by the authorities. They warned that as the quake struck, the "utility poles swagger. Windows may break or fall, unreinforced cinderblock walls topple, some road damage."

Japan has frequently experienced powerful earthquakes and tsunamis. Earlier today, NHK reported that the Japan Society of Civil Engineers estimated the economic damage from powerful earthquake that hit Tokyo. “Long-term damage to the economy and assets could top 1,000 trillion yen, or nearly 6.8 trillion dollars,” the paper reported the authorities as saying. Japan would have to spend an estimated 21 trillion yen or more to improve the infrastructure damaged in the quakes, including the roads, ports and other public places.