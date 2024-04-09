×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 16:37 IST

Earthquake Of 6.6 Magnitude Hits Indonesia

A magnitude 6.6 earthquake jolted Indonesia on Tuesday, reported the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Earthquake Indonesia
A magnitude 6.6 earthquake jolted Indonesia on Tuesday, reported the United States Geological Survey (USGS). | Image:Unsplash / Representative
A magnitude 6.6 earthquake jolted Indonesia on Tuesday, reported the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The quake originated off the shores of Halmahera island in North Maluku province at 0948 GMT, striking at a depth of approximately 35 kilometers (22 miles). Authorities have issued no tsunami warning. There have been no immediate reports of damage or injuries following the seismic activity.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited…

Published April 9th, 2024 at 16:17 IST

