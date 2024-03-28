The earthquake occurred at a depth of 124km. | Image:Republic TV

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan in the early hours of Thursday, the National Center for Seismology.

According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at around 5.44am.

The epicentre of the quake was located in Afghanistan, with a depth of 124km.

The NCS tweeted, “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 28-03-2024, 05:44:02 IST, Lat: 36.36 & Long: 71.18, Depth: 124 Km ,Location: Afghanistan (sic).”

However, there were no reports of any injuries and damages to property.

