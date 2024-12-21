Published 06:29 IST, December 21st 2024
Earthquake of Magnitude 4.8 Strikes Nepal
An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck Nepal in the early hours of Saturday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) reported.
Reported by: Asian News International
Kathmandu: An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck Nepal in the early hours of Saturday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) reported.
The earthquake occurred at 3:59 am Indian Standard Time (IST), the NCS noted.
The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres at Latitude 29.17 N and Longitude 81.59 E.
