Earthquake of Magnitude 4.8 Strikes Nepal

Kathmandu: An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck Nepal in the early hours of Saturday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) reported.

The earthquake occurred at 3:59 am Indian Standard Time (IST), the NCS noted.