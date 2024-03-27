Updated March 27th, 2024 at 08:08 IST
Earthquake of Magnitude 6.4 Jolts Fiji's Suva
An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 on the Richter Scale on Wednesday morning at around 6:58 am hit Fiji's Suva
Suva: An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 on the Richter Scale on Wednesday morning at around 6:58 am hit Fiji's Suva, according to the National Center for Seismology.
The agency on X said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.4, Occurred on 27-03-2024, 06:58:17 IST, Lat: -21.21 & Long: 173.85, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 591km SW of Suva, Fiji for more information Download the BhooKamp App. https://riseq.seismo.gov.in/riseq/Interactive/index/UnA4SlRtbGVSTStiQUVIa3J0SzQ4Zz09/Reviewed @KirenRijiju @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia
@Indiametdept."
