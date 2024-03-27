Advertisement

Suva: An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 on the Richter Scale on Wednesday morning at around 6:58 am hit Fiji's Suva, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The agency on X said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.4, Occurred on 27-03-2024, 06:58:17 IST, Lat: -21.21 & Long: 173.85, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 591km SW of Suva, Fiji for more information Download the BhooKamp App.

@Indiametdept."

