An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck Vanuatu Islands on Tuesday, January 23, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said. The earthquake hit off the coast of the Pacific island nation at the depth of 37 kilometres (23 miles) and approximately 44 kilometres southwest of the capital Port Vila. The quake struck at about 1:33 am (1433 GMT), according to the USGS. Initially it was rpeorted to be of magnitude 6.5 but was later it was revised to 6.4 magnitude on the richter scale.

Vanuatu is a low-lying archipelago with a population of approximately 320,000 people. It is prone to the earthquakes due to its seismic location on the Ring of Fire that triggers the intense tectonic activities.

Ring of Fire arc triggers intense tectonic activity on Pacific island coast

This is the second powerful quake to hit the Pacific island coast due to the Ring of Fire arc that is attributed to trigger the intense tectonic activity. It that stretches across the Southeast Asia and and the Pacific basin making the region vulnerable to the quakes and the tsunamis. In December, the USGS said in an update that a powerful magnitude of 7.3 struck the coast with a depth of 35 kilometres. The quake’s intensity was later ratified to 7.1 magnitude. The offshore earthquake hot at around 1256 GMT last month at a depth of 48 kilometres (30 miles). It struck approximately 123 kilometres south of the town of Isangel, and an estimated 338 kilometres from the capital Port Vila, according to the USGS.

A tsunami warning was triggered in the region to the shift in the tectonic plate. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said that "hazardous waves from this earthquake are possible within 300 kilometres of the epicenter along the coasts of Vanuatu and New Caledonia.” There were no reports of casualties. Another powerful earthquake measuring 6.7 magnitude struck northern Vanuatu in November. The authorities warned about the "small tsunami waves" that were recorded in the ocean monitoring equipment.