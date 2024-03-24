×

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 06:52 IST

Earthquake of Magnitude 6.9 Jolts Papua New Guinea

According to the USGS, the epicentre of the quake was located 38 km east northeast of Ambunti, with a depth of 40.2 km.

Reported by: Digital Desk
According to the USGS, the epicentre of the quake was located 38 km east northeast of Ambunti, with a depth of 40.2 km.
Papua New Guinea: An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 on the Richter scale jolted Ambunti in Papua New Guinea in the early hours of Sunday (local time), the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. 

According to the USGS, the epicentre of the quake was located 38 km east northeast of Ambunti, with a depth of 40.2 km. 

However, there were no reports of any injuries or damages to property.
 

Published March 24th, 2024 at 06:52 IST

