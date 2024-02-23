Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 17:35 IST

Eavesdropping Husband Makes Millions, Faces Charges After Wife Exposes Scheme

A Texas man earns $2 million by trading on his wife's BP insights, leading to divorce, a fine, and SEC scrutiny in the WFH era.

Garvit Parashar
Husband Makes Millions, Faces Charges After Wife Exposes Scheme
Husband Makes Millions, Faces Charges After Wife Exposes Scheme | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Tyler Loudon, a resident of Texas, earned nearly $2 million through illicit trading by listening in on his wife's conversations. Loudon's wife, employed as a mergers and acquisitions manager at BP Plc, was involved in overseeing BP's acquisition of TravelCenters of America, as reported by Bloomberg, citing the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Over several months, Loudon bought shares in TravelCenters of America, Inc. When BP announced its intention to acquire TravelCenters of America at a 74% premium, Loudon swiftly liquidated his brokerage and retirement accounts around February 2023, resulting in a profit of $1.76 million.

Advertisement

The man got the idea to buy TravelCenters because he heard his wife talking about it while she worked from home. When he told her what he did, she left him and asked for a divorce. She also told BP about his actions,who then fired her, but they couldn't find proof she helped him.

As part of a deal with the authorities, the man had to give back the money he made and pay a fine. The company, BP, didn't want to say anything about it.

Advertisement

The deal for BP to buy TravelCenters of America was worth about $1.3 billion. This gave BP more gas stations in the US. At the time, TravelCenters had 281 locations in 44 states.

Since many people started working from home because of the COVID-19 virus, there have been more cases like this. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which checks if trading is fair, has been investigating many cases where people got secret information while working from home.

Advertisement

The man even listened to his wife's work talks when they were on vacation in Rome.

Advertisement

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 16:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Yana Mir

“I'm not Malala…”

11 minutes ago
Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika's Wedding Bash

an hour ago
Rakul-Jackky

Rakul At Jackky's Home

an hour ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

3 hours ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

3 hours ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

3 hours ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

18 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

20 hours ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

20 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

20 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

20 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

20 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

20 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

20 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

20 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

20 hours ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony live: B-town A-listers will raise the curtain

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  2. Ranji Trophy: Musheer Khan leads Mumbai’s recovery with unbeaten hundred

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  3. LIVE | Protests Intensify in Sandeshkhali Amid Reports of Random Arrests

    India News13 minutes ago

  4. I Am Not Malala: Kashmiri Activist Yana Mir Slams Pakistan Propaganda

    Videos14 minutes ago

  5. Rohit Sharma praises emerging talent for shouldering responsibilities

    Sports 15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo