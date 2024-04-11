×

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 09:09 IST

Eclipse Ka Darr: US Astrologer Kills Her Child, Stabs Partner And Takes Her Own Life | Twist Inside

Viral: Johnson killed her veteran Air Force boyfriend with a knife early on Monday morning before driving off in a Porsche Cayenne with her two daughters.

Reported by: Pritam Saha
Astrology influencer worried over solar eclipse stabs partner, kills daughter
Astrology influencer worried over solar eclipse stabs partner, kills daughter | Image:Instagram
Viral: A report from Wednesday stated that a US astrology influencer who was worried by the recent solar eclipse killed her boyfriend with a knife, then forced her two kids out of her moving car and crashed it into a tree. Online horoscope reader Danielle Johnson, who advertised monthly "aura cleanses" and online zodiac readings, informed her followers that Monday's total solar eclipse in North America was "the epitome of spiritual warfare." 

Johnson posted on April 4 on X (formerly Twitter), using the name Danielle Ayoka. “Get your protection on and your heart in the right place, The world is very obviously changing right now and if you ever needed to pick a side, the time to do right in your life is now.”

Johnson killed her veteran Air Force boyfriend with a knife early on Monday morning before driving off in a Porsche Cayenne with her two daughters. Johnson pushed the two kids—one was nine years old and the other was only eight months old—out of the moving car as she drove down the main 405 highway before sunrise. The nine-year-old child was the only one who survived.

Police were called to the scene of a horrifying collision on the Pacific Coast Highway, where a high-end car had struck a tree at a speed of 100 miles per hour (160 kilometers per hour). Identification of Johnson's body was challenging due to the extent of his disfigurement from the incident. When police arrived at the family's residence, they discovered 29-year-old Jaelen Allen Chaney's dead body along with a trail of bloody footprints. A knife wound to the heart has occurred.

Tens of millions of people across North America, from the Pacific coast of Mexico to Texas, Arkansas, Niagra Falls, New England, and eastern Canada, were treated to an unmatched celestial show on Monday thanks to the magnificent eclipse. Spectators watched in wonder as the Moon blocked out the Sun, revealing the star's corona to the naked eye. In Los Angeles, there was only a partial eclipse visible.

Published April 11th, 2024 at 09:09 IST

ViralWorld News

