Paris – Tourists who were visiting France's famous Eiffel Tower were turned away from the historic monument on Monday as workers went on strike against the management. This is the second time the monument has been shut down because of a strike in the past two months. According to ABC News, the workers went on strike over what they called “mismanagement” that has the potential to jeopardize the 135-year-old monument. The issue has started stirring major headlines since the city is gearing up to host the summer Olympic Games. Amid the chaos, visitors to the wrought-iron lattice tower on the Champ de Mars were greeted on Monday with a “closed sign”.

“Some already knew [about] it and came just to confirm,” said Marthe, a temp worker posted at one of the tower’s entrances to greet the visitors. “They were disappointed but I didn’t have any particularly bad interactions,” he added as per the reports from ABC News. One of the officials even warned that the strikes could go on for days.

What are the workers saying?

Monday's protest marked the second time in two months that workers have shut down the landmark which is known for drawing around 20,000 visitors per day. In the past, labour union officials claimed that the Paris City Hall which owns 99% of the Eiffel Tower operator, SETE, is dependent on an "unsustainable” business model that actually overestimates ticket sales to the monument and underestimates the cost of maintenance and repairs. “We are not asking to completely eliminate the fee. We know full well that we must give a usage fee to the city of Paris. We have always played the game," an official for one of two labour unions representing workers told ABC News. The workers believe that the city's maintenance plan for the tower puts a heavier workload on employees and risks their safety. “Instead of completely redoing things, to refurbish an elevator or something else, we try to do small maintenance just to last over time but we see very clearly that our installations are ageing and obsolete, and that we sometimes have to completely change the machine or completely review certain systems. But they seek to reduce costs and invest to a minimum," the union representative added.

The workers also fear that if this operation continues it can eventually lead to job cuts. Not only this, some of the union representatives went on to state that they had received the news of the planned layoffs during a brief meeting with the management. "We fear for our jobs, that's why we say stop,” he said. "We are not supposed to be the expendable parts, the same goes for the works and the investments." Meanwhile, the SETE claims that the tower's maintenance budget is based on the fact that the monument will draw 7.4 million visitors this year, a figure the union says has never been achieved.