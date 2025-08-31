'Elephant and Dragon Must Dance': PM Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping Set Stage For 'Multipolar' Powerplay Amid Trump's Tariffs

Tianjin: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday said it is essential for China and India to work together as “friends and good neighbours,” calling on both nations to handle their relationship with a strategic and long-term perspective.

The remarks came during a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin.

President Xi described the meeting as a significant step in marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

“It is vital for the Dragon and the Elephant to come together,” he said. “Both China and India are ancient civilizations and the world’s two most populous nations. We must step up to our historic responsibilities to uphold multilateralism, support a multipolar world, and work towards peace and prosperity in Asia and beyond.”

Reset in Bilateral Ties After Border Tensions

Prime Minister Modi hailed the progress made since the border disengagement in Eastern Ladakh, noting that a “peaceful atmosphere” had been created at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

“After the disengagement at Depsang and Demchok, we have seen a new environment of peace and stability. This gives a positive direction to our relations,” PM Modi said.

He added that last year’s discussions with President Xi in Kazan had set a constructive tone, and the current engagement further reinforces that momentum.

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Has Been Resumed

In a significant development, Prime Minister Modi announced that India and China had reached an agreement through their Special Representatives on the management of border areas. The two sides also agreed to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, a key pilgrimage route, and restart direct flight services between the two countries.

“The interests of 2.8 billion people in both countries are deeply linked to our cooperation,” Modi said. “We are committed to building our relations based on mutual trust, mutual respect, and sensitivity.”

Modi-Xi Summit Sends Strategic Message Amid Trump-Led Trade Pressures

The meeting between the two leaders comes amid growing global economic uncertainty and rising trade tensions, particularly following US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose 50% tariffs on key imports, including a 25% duty specifically targeting India’s purchase of Russian oil. The geopolitical climate has encouraged closer engagement between India, China, and Russia key players in the SCO.

Key Takeaways from the Modi-Xi Meeting

Agreement on border management through Special Representatives.

Resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

Restart of direct flights between India and China.

Shared commitment to multilateralism and a multipolar world.

Mutual pledge to handle relations with long-term strategic perspective.