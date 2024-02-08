English
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 18:03 IST

Elon Musk appalled at FAA's initiative to hire people with 'severe intellectual disability'

The FAA's bold move has even shocked Elon Musk who runs the world's most efficient and successful private space company SpaceX.

Harsh Vardhan
Elon Musk
File photo of Elon Musk. | Image:AP
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) seems to be taking inclusivity too seriously as it is now reportedly hiring workers with "severe intellectual" disabilities and other mental illnesses. 

According to a report in the New York Post, the FAA has launched a diversity and inclusion hiring initiative which is open to people with not only physical disabilities like hearing and vision loss, partial paralysis, complete paralysis, and dwarfism but also epilepsy, severe intellectual disability and psychiatric disability.

The FAA, which falls under the US Department of Transportation and employs roughly 45,000 people, is responsible for civil aviation as well as providing the "safest, most efficient aerospace system in the world."

This bold move, however, has even shocked Elon Musk who runs the world's most efficient and successful private space company SpaceX.

"Just had a conversation with some smart people could not believe this is happening," Musk wrote in a post on X sharing the Post's article. Notably, the FAA is the organisation responsible for granting launch licenses to space companies including SpaceX. 

This shocking report comes when the FAA is investigating the Alaska airlines incident wherein a door of the plane blew open on a Boeing 737 Max over Oregon last week. A portion of the plane got blown away from the point where Boeing airplanes fit a plug to cover emergency exits that the airline does not use, according to AP.

The blown out portion of the plane. Image: AP

After the horrifying incident, Musk questioned if flying on a plane by a company which prioritises DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) over safety could be trusted.

"Do you want to fly in an airplane where they prioritized DEI hiring over your safety?," Musk wrote. Many agree with Musk as they say that the DEI is putting air traffic control at risk with such moves. 

Ironically, the FAA says that "diversity is integral to achieving FAA's mission of ensuring safe and efficient travel across our nation and beyond."

Published January 15th, 2024 at 18:03 IST

