Updated April 8th, 2024 at 14:32 IST

Elon Musk Faces Brazilian Inquiry Over Defiance of Court Order on X Platform

Musk, one of the wealthiest individuals globally, could face a fine amounting to $20,000 each time an account is reactivated on X.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Elon Musk X lawsuit
Elon Musk | Image:Republic
  2 min read
A Brazil Supreme Court judge has launched an investigation into Elon Musk for alleged obstruction of justice following the billionaire's declaration to disregard a court order in Latin America's largest nation blocking certain accounts on his platform.

Brazilian authorities have intensified efforts to combat social media accounts disseminating alleged misinformation and hate speech. Initially complying with the order, X voiced its stance on Saturday, in a post, asserting that Brazilians, “regardless of their political beliefs, are entitled to freedom of speech.” The crackdown on false information comes in the wake of riots in January last year, when thousands of supporters of Brazil's right-wing former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed government buildings in Brasília.

Here is what you need to know

According to a report from Axios, Self-proclaimed free speech "absolutist" Musk claimed in a post to X on Sunday that Justice Alexandre de Moraes had "brazenly and repeatedly betrayed the constitution and people of Brazil" and he "should resign or be impeached."

In a Saturday post, Musk announced that X would lift all restrictions, citing that the judge "has applied massive fines, threatened to arrest our employees and cut off access to 𝕏 in Brazil," potentially leading to the company "losing all revenue in Brazil and having to shut down our office there" as a consequence.

De Moraes emphasized in his decision to initiate an inquiry that “X shall refrain from disobeying any court order already issued, including performing any profile reactivation that has been blocked by this Supreme Court”. 

Musk, one of the wealthiest individuals globally, could face a fine amounting to $20,000 each time an account is reactivated on X, according to AFP.

A matter of national sovereignty? 

Brazilian Attorney General Jorge Messias underscored the urgency of regulating social media networks, stating, “We cannot live in a society in which billionaires domiciled abroad have control of social networks and put themselves in a position to violate the rule of law, failing to comply with court orders and threatening our authorities.”

The developments indicate escalating tensions between tech giants and national governments, underscoring broader debates surrounding freedom of speech, online regulation, and corporate accountability.

Published April 8th, 2024 at 14:32 IST

