Updated February 24th, 2024 at 00:09 IST

Elon Musk Claims Google Official Made Sure That ‘Racial and Gender Bias’ in Gemini AI Was Fixed

Elon Musk said that Google has promised to address the "racial and gender bias" in Gemini AI. Here are the Details.

Digital Desk
Elon Musk announces successful Neuralink brain chip implant in human recipient amidst controversy
Elon Musk Claims Google Official Made Sure That ‘Racial and Gender Bias’ in Gemini AI Was Fixed | Image:Twitter
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Following news of inaccurate historical figure depictions, Elon Musk, the owner of X, expressed worries about Gemini AI and said that Google has promised to address the "racial and gender bias" in the company's most recent picture generating model. 

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, Musk wrote: “A senior exec at Google called and spoke to me for an hour last night. He assured me that they are taking immediate action to fix the racial and gender bias in Gemini.”

Google's text-to-image generation feature for its Gemini AI chatbot has drawn criticism from Musk. Google, a division of Alphabet, has declared that it is stopping the manufacturing of individual portraits by Gemini. Google stated that a corrected version will be released shortly and that it is aware that some historical picture generation depictions provided by Gemini are inaccurate. 

It all began on Friday when Musk responded to a user's tweet on X and entered the discussion. Gemini presented George Washington as a black man in the post. 

In order to draw attention to the situation, the CEO of Tesla stated, "The problem is not just Google Gemini, it's Google search too." 

According to the billionaire tech investor, the problem is "extremely concerning."

Musk called Google "insane" and "anti-civilization," asserting that the company went too far with Gemini's AI's ability to generate images. 
 

 

Published February 24th, 2024 at 00:09 IST

