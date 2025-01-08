Elon Musk Suspects British PM Keir Starmer Hiding Terrible Things As He Blocks ‘Child Rape Scandal’ Inquiry

London: Elon Musk, a close ally of US President-elect Donald Trump , has called out British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on his failures in handling a child sexual abuse scandal when he was the country's leading prosecutor.

Elon Musk took to his social media account sharing his thoughts saying, “Now why would Keir Starmtrooper order his own party to block such an inquiry?.”

Tech billionaire has accused British Prime Minister Keir Starmer of blocking an inquiry into a child rape scandal, suggesting that Starmer is hiding "terrible things." Musk's allegations have sparked a political firestorm, with both supporters and critics weighing in on the controversy.

Musk, known for his outspoken nature on social media, took to his platform X (formerly Twitter) to voice his concerns. He accused Starmer of being "complicit in the rape of Britain" during his tenure as Director of Public Prosecutions at the Crown Prosecution Service, alleging a failure to address grooming gangs effectively.

Elon Musk on British PM Keir Starmer

The scandal, which centers on the systematic abuse of young girls by grooming gangs, has long been a contentious issue in the UK. Reports have revealed that over 1,400 children were sexually exploited in Rotherham alone between 1997 and 2013. Political analysts argue that local officials and agencies failed to act due to fears of being labeled racist.

British PM Starmer has attacked politicians and activists "spreading lies and misinformation" over grooming gangs.

"Those who are spreading lies and misinformation as far and as wide as possible are not interested in victims, they're interested in themselves," said PM Starmer.