Elon Musk's Video From 1998 On Future Of Internet Goes Viral | Watch

Billionaire entrepreneur and one of US President-elect Donald Trump's close aide Elon Musk old video from 1998 is going viral on social media. In the video, Musk made comments and predicted the future of internet which is now turning into a reality.

In the video, Elon Musk back in 1998 was asked in an interview to share his views on the future of internet. Musk responded by saying, “The internet is the superset of all forms of media. It's the be all and end of all media.”

Elaborating on why he thinks the internet is going to be the future, Musk had said, "I think the internet is the superset of all media… It is the fuel and end all of the media. One will see print, broadcast, arguably, radio… essentially all media folding into the internet.”