Published 06:54 IST, November 13th 2024
Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy to Lead ‘Department of Government Efficiency’ in Trump Administration
Tesla CEO Elon Musk and former Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will lead the Department of Efficiency, President-elect Donald Trump said in a statement.
- World News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy to Lead ‘Department of Government Efficiency’ in Trump Administration | Image: X
06:37 IST, November 13th 2024