Published 06:54 IST, November 13th 2024

Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy to Lead ‘Department of Government Efficiency’ in Trump Administration

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and former Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will lead the Department of Efficiency, President-elect Donald Trump said in a statement.

Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy to Lead ‘Department of Government Efficiency’ in Trump Administration | Image: X
06:37 IST, November 13th 2024