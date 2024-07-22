Published 07:35 IST, July 22nd 2024
'Enabler-in-Chief for Crooked Joe': Trump Campaign Targets Kamala After Biden Decides to Leave Race
After Joe Biden dropped out of the Presidential elections the trump campaign attacks Kamala Harris by calling her 'as much of a joke as President Joe Biden is.
- World
- 4 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
The Trump campaign attacks Vice President Kamala Harris calls her "just as much of a joke as President Joe Biden is" | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
07:35 IST, July 22nd 2024