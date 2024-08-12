Published 06:28 IST, August 12th 2024
English Town of Southport Mourns 9-year-Old Stabbing Victim and Calls for an End to Unrest
The people of Southport, England, came together Sunday for the first of the funerals for three girls killed during a dance class
- World
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Police officers watch members of the public outside the Town Hall during a vigil to remember the victims of the stabbing attack last Monday in Southport, England | Image: AP photo
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
06:28 IST, August 12th 2024