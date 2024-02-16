Advertisement

At least 12 victims of the disgraced billionaire sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, have accused the FBI of allowing and enabling his sex trafficking for two decades in a lawsuit filed on February 14 in in federal court in the Southern District of New York. The legal suit demanding accountability was filed by the pseudonym Jane Doe to protect the plaintiffs' identities. In the document, the victims accused the US government and FBI of failing to protect the women and minor girls named in the court document who fell victim of sex trafficking racket of Epstein.

“FBI had specific information about Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 in a New York City federal detention center,” they are claiming. The victims sued the FBI for an alleged cover-up on behalf of the child sex abuser, arguing that the “law enforcement agency failed to adequately investigate the allegations against him,” reports suggest.

“For over two decades, the Federal Bureau of Investigation allowed Jeffrey Epstein to engage in sex trafficking and sexual abuse of scores of children and young women by failing to do the job the American people expected it to do,” the lawsuit filed by victims read. “As a result of the FBI’s continued failures, Jane Does 1-12 bring this lawsuit to get to the bottom – once and for all – of the FBI’s role in Epstein’s criminal sex trafficking ring,” it continued.

The plaintiff says that the FBI ‘allowed Epstein to sexually exploit and abuse girls and young women for two decades.’

The complaint suggests that the FBI was aware about the sex trafficking racket as it received tips, reports, and complaints regarding Epstein’s activities from 1996 to 2006. But the government didn’t open an investigation until 2006, highlighting the involvement of the high profile business men, politicians, celebrities. The US Justice Department slammed the “secret deal” Epstein struck with Florida prosecutors years later in 2008. Epstein’s alleged victims ranged from several dozen to more than a hundred. The youngest was only 14 years old, as per the court documents.

Prince Andrew, ex US President Bill Clinton, Pop Star Michael Jackson, Trump listed as Epstein's connections

The previously blacked-out secret court files and record dumps exposed a slew of accusations against the influential personas who allegedly had connections with the disgraced Hollywood financier. The 2024 Republican frontrunner, Donald Trump, was also named as one of the ‘known associates’ in the un-redacted court document that detailed the victims’ testimonies, part of the lawsuit brought against Epstein.

Trump’s name found mention in Epstein’s ‘secret’ contact list that was published by the court alongside other powerful and influential figures such as Britain’s Prince Andrew and the 42nd US President Bill Clinton. The confidential material, previously unsealed, was part of the lawsuit that Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre brought against his longtime accomplice, the British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell. All wealthy and famed figures, including Britain’s Prince Andrew, the late ex New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, billionaire Glenn Dubin, and the late model scout Jean-Luc Brunel denied any links with Epstein’s sex trafficking scandal.

Financier Epstein, then 66, was dogged by accusations of sexual trafficking and abuse of girls and women. He died by suicide in the Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center, an autopsy in 2019 established. Epstein was denied bail on federal sex trafficking charges, and his sudden demise enraged his accusers who claimed he had maintenance of high profile connections during his trial on charges of solicitation of prostitution including of a minor.