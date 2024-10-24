sb.scorecardresearch
  • Turkish President Erdogan Condemns 'Despicable' Attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries

Published 00:04 IST, October 24th 2024

In a statement, Erdogan emphasized that the attack was aimed at undermining Turkey's defense capabilities, which are essential for the nation’s independence.

Turkish President Erdogan Condemns "Despicable" Attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
