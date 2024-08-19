Published 07:46 IST, August 19th 2024
Ernesto Regains Hurricane Strength, Sends Powerful Swells, Dangerous Rip Currents to US East Coast
The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Ernesto’s maximum sustained winds were 75 mph (120 kph), just barely Category 1 strength.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Ernesto Regains Hurricane Strength, Sends Powerful Swells, Dangerous Rip Currents to US East Coast | Image: AP photo
