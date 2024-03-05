Advertisement

Fears of the escalation of skirmishes in the Red Sea loom after at least three underwater sea cables providing internet and telecommunications around the world were cut on Monday. The incident largely points to Houthi’s role in the severing of the undertaker global cables in the crucial waterway where commercial shipping remains a target to deter Israel’s offensive in the besieged strip of Gaza, the officials were reported saying Monday.

Worldwide, telecommunications networks disrupted

Worldwide, the telecommunications networks have been disrupted forcing the providers to reroute an estimated quarter of traffic between Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Global internet traffic has been hit.

At least four major telecoms networks have been cut disturbing the communications networks in the Middle East. 25% of traffic between Asia, Europe and Middle East has been hampered, as per a statement by the Hong Kong telecoms company HGC Global Communications. Another cable system affected is a 25,000-kilometer (15,534-mile) line connecting Southeast Asia to Europe via Egypt including India. EIG connects Europe, the Middle East and India and its major investor is Vodafone.

HGC Global Communications, in a statement, acknowledged that its cables were cut. But the firm did not publicly or officially say if the Houthis were behind the incident. On social media, speculations were rife that the cables were targeted in the Houthi campaign to pressure Israel to end its war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The company stated that it is “extending assistance to affected businesses.” South Africa-based Seacom, which owns one of the cable systems affected, says that the repair isn’t possible anytime soon. Cables are crucial for the global internet on which mega companies like Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook parent Meta depend.

The Houthis, however, denied attacking the lines or cutting the cables. “We have no intention of targeting sea cables providing internet to countries in the region,” Yemeni rebel leader Abdel Malek al-Houthi was quoted as saying. The sabotage of telecommunication lines is expected to worsen the months-long crisis.