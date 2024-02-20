Advertisement

During her address on the summit of foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday, Estonia’s foreign minister, Margus Tsahkna, called Russia’s President Vladimir Putin a “murderer” as he pushed for more ammunition supply for Ukraine.

“Putin is a murderer. He killed one man who fought for freedom and democracy, and that's why we have to keep doing what we're doing,” the Estonian Foreign Minister said. He added, that he was “asked many times in the last two days what our response [to Navalny's death] is, but the best answer and the clearest answer would be this: do our job to the end.”

Tsahkna went on to add, that Europe must continue to support Ukraine. “We must support Ukraine. We should support Ukraine in military and political ways. We must give Ukraine 1 million ammunitions, which the European Union promised it a year ago by March," said the head of the Estonian Foreign Ministry in Brussels.

Estonia’s Prime Minister, Kaja Kallas, meanwhile slammed Russia as a "rogue regime” for the death of the Kremlin critic. "Alexei Navalny's death is yet another dark reminder of the rogue regime we're dealing with – and why Russia and all those responsible must be held accountable for each of their crimes," Kallas, who had been added to the Kremlin's wanted list earlier this week, said on X, formerly Twitter.

Russia issues arrest warrant against Estonian Prime Minister

In a first ever criminal case against head of the foreign government, Russia issued arrest warrant against the Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas. Kallas was put on Russia’s ‘wanted’ list of criminals just hours after she appeared on the state television and spoke in favour of dismantling a Soviet-era monument in the Estonian city of Narva, bordering Russia, according to the independent news outlet Mediazona. Russia’s Investigative Committee, the agency that investigates major crimes, pressed criminal charges against the Estonian leader. Dozens of officials in Eastern European countries have faced a similar fate after Moscow charged them criminally for trying to dismantle Soviet-era monuments in their respective countries.

Russia has included another official of the Baltic country on the list. Estonian State Secretary Taimar Peterkop was named alongside the Estonian Prime Minister. The outlet reported that alongside Kallas there are at least 96,000 entries on Russia's wanted list that includes at least 700 foreign officials including the Latvian, Lithuanian and Polish government officials.