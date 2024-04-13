×

Updated June 9th, 2022 at 13:29 IST

OLAF recommends EU to recover more than Rs 4200 crores lost from fraud & irregularities

The European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) called for investigations and operations with a focus on fraud schemes that caused damage to the environment. 

Reported by: Apoorva Kaul
The European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) in its report has unveiled that the EU lost 527.4 million euros in fraud and irregularities. The OLAF recommended a recovery of 527.4 million euros (more than Rs 4200 crores) to the EU budget. The OLAF in its annual 2021 report revealed the emerging fraud trends on a wide range of issues. In addition, the OLAF called for investigations and operations with a focus on fraud schemes that caused damage to the environment. 

The OLAF conducted 212 investigations and issued 294 recommendations to the relevant national and EU authorities. The OLAF has opened 234 new investigations after 1100 communications were received and reviewed by experts. In its report, OLAF noted that fraudsters continued to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic and they became more "adaptable and sophisticated." OLAF identified and probed cases that showed how fraudsters targeted green projects and funding for digitalisation. In the 2021 report, OLAF included cases of fraud against funding for software projects, alternatives to pesticides, forests and environment-friendly aircraft. In matters related to revenue, fraudsters had to face increased difficulties in transferring large quantities of goods by breaking the shipments into smaller consignments. The OLAF noted that complex patterns of shell companies were set up in many jurisdictions, including outside the EU. According to OLAF, new fraud schemes have been witnessed in relation to COVID-19, the green transition and waste management.

OLAF worked to create safeguards against frauds: Ville Itala

OLAF Director-General Ville Itala in the press release said that OLAF had "excellent investigative results last year" and provided a contribution to the protection of the EU's financial interests. He stated that OLAF has recommended the recovery of 527.4 million euros to the EU budget from "serious irregularities and fraud." He stated that OLAF worked to create safeguards against frauds that could target the Recovery and Resilience Facility, which will have more than €720 billion invested to ensure Europe’s green and digital transition. In his statement, he said that OLAF exposed scam attempts of fraudsters as they tried to approach authorities with bogus offers of vaccines estimated to be more than €16 billion. He noted that fraudsters continued to take benefit from COVID-19. 

Image: Twitter/@ville_itala

Published June 9th, 2022 at 13:15 IST

