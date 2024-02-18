Advertisement

European Union (EU) lacks funding to produce the arms for Ukraine, even as the blog has sufficient production capacities, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Sunday. Borrell has said that the EU does not have enough money to support the arms demand of Ukraine. His remark was made as the town of Adviivka fell to the Russian forces and the Ukraine’s military retreated.

"It is clear that classical gun ammunition is something that is very much important. [Ukrainian] President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy talked about it,” Borrell said. "And we have to do more and quicker on that. And that is not because we lack capacity, what we lack is funding,” he added, making comments on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. Borrell also revealed that the EU has been reluctant to provide arms to Ukraine and "too often hesitated”owing to the situation on the battlefield, and fears of a direct attacks on Russia. He added, that battlefield calculations would unfold differently if the bloc's actions were "more decisive."

Zelenskyy appeals for more arms at Munich Security Conference

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at the Munich Security Conference, brought the war in his country as the top agenda at the conference. Zelenskyy appealed to the allies against an “artificial deficit” of arms as it would give his archival Russia a “breathing space.” Speaking to the audience, Zelenskyy appealed for the artillery and long-range weapons after his forces were forced to withdraw from the strategic town of Avdiivka, that fell to the Russian forces. He focused on the low ammunition supplies and a shortage of personnel that he said would result in the setbacks at the battlefield. He appealed to the international community to remain united and determined to fight what he described as Russia’s “war of aggression.”

Ukraine’s President outlined that the defeat of Ukraine would undermine the security of the Baltic States and Poland. He asked the allies for the weapons and air defense packages, more importantly the long-range weapons. NATO chief, Jens Stoltenberg, backed Zelenskyy’s demands as he warned about the consequences of delaying the weapons tranche to the war torn Ukraine.