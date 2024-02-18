English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 21:31 IST

EU Lacks Funding to Produce Ammunition Supply for Ukraine Amid War With Russia: Borrell

"It is clear that classical gun ammunition is something that is very much important," EU's Borrell said in Munich.

Digital Desk
EU Borrell Biden US
European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

European Union (EU) lacks funding to produce the arms for Ukraine, even as the blog has sufficient production capacities, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Sunday. Borrell has said that the EU does not have enough money to support the arms demand of Ukraine. His remark was made as the town of Adviivka fell to the Russian forces and the Ukraine’s military retreated.

"It is clear that classical gun ammunition is something that is very much important. [Ukrainian] President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy talked about it,” Borrell said. "And we have to do more and quicker on that. And that is not because we lack capacity, what we lack is funding,” he added, making comments on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. Borrell also revealed that the EU has been reluctant to provide arms to Ukraine and "too often hesitated”owing to the situation on the battlefield, and fears of a direct attacks on Russia. He added, that battlefield calculations would unfold differently if the bloc's actions were "more decisive."

Advertisement

Zelenskyy appeals for more arms at Munich Security Conference

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at the Munich Security Conference, brought the war in his country as the top agenda at the conference. Zelenskyy appealed to the allies against an “artificial deficit” of arms as it would give his archival Russia a “breathing space.” Speaking to the audience, Zelenskyy appealed for the artillery and long-range weapons after his forces were forced to withdraw from the strategic town of Avdiivka, that fell to the Russian forces. He focused on the low ammunition supplies and a shortage of personnel that he said would result in the setbacks at the battlefield. He appealed to the international community to remain united and determined to fight what he described as Russia’s “war of aggression.”

Advertisement

Ukraine’s President outlined that the defeat of Ukraine would undermine the security of the Baltic States and Poland. He asked the allies for the weapons and air defense packages, more importantly the long-range weapons. NATO chief, Jens Stoltenberg, backed Zelenskyy’s demands as he warned about the consequences of delaying the weapons tranche to the war torn Ukraine.

Advertisement

Published February 18th, 2024 at 21:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

an hour ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

4 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

4 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

4 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

4 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

4 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

a day ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

a day ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

a day ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BAFTA 2024 Red Carpet: Robert, Deepika Lead The Celeb Roll Call

    Galleries37 minutes ago

  2. EU Lacks Funding to Produce Ammunition Supply for Ukraine: Borrell

    World39 minutes ago

  3. Sandeshkhali: SC to Hear Plea Seeking Probe into Violence on Feb 19

    India News39 minutes ago

  4. Deepika Takes Over BAFTA 2024 Red Carpet In Sequin Sabyasachi Saree

    Entertainment41 minutes ago

  5. Demise of Alexei Navalny: What is Sudden Death Syndrome?

    World44 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo