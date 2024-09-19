Published 19:47 IST, September 19th 2024
EU Parliament Approves Ukraine’s Usage of Western Weapons on Russian Military Targets
EU Parliament has passed a resolution to lift current restrictions hindering Ukraine from using Western weapons against legitimate military targets in Russia.
- World News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Manas Gupta
EU Parliament greenlights Ukraine using western weapons to target military's targets inside Russia | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
19:42 IST, September 19th 2024