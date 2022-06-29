101-yr-old Ex-Nazi Guard Jailed For 5 Years In Germany For Holocaust War Crimes

A 101-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard was sentenced to five years in jail by Germany on 3,518 counts of accessory to murder on Tuesday. He served at the Nazis' Sachsenhausen concentration camp during World War II. Neuruppin Regional Court in Brandenburg state convicted him for the war crimes but did not identify his name for legal reasons.

The court ruled that the man was the SS guard at Sachsenhausen concentration camp in Oranienburg between 1942 and 1945. He was accused of abetting the murder of thousands of prisoners during WWII, a charge denied by man, according to German press. His lawyers argued that there is no evidence obtained that proves him guilty, adding that the man wasn't involved in any killings.

'I don't know why I am here..'

“I don't know why I am here,” the man reportedly said during the closing of the proceedings. He also added that he had done “absolutely nothing.” He denied knowledge of any crime or killings that took place at Sachsenhausen. He told the court that he was farm labour during those years. "It was extraordinarily difficult to find an appropriate punishment because the acts took place a very long time ago, and the perpetrator is already very old. All of this had a mitigating effect on the sentence," Neuruppin Regional Court spokeswoman Iris le Claire told American broadcaster CNN.

But the huge number of deaths that occurred under the former guard's watch was taken into account by the court. "The verdict is a late compensation for the relatives and a very important sign from Germany," Christoph Heubner of the International Auschwitz Committee meanwhile told the outlet in a statement.

The accused Josef S. covers his face as he sits at the court room in Brandenburg, Germany, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Credit: Michele Tantussi/AP

Prosecutors say that the former guard had “knowingly and willingly” taken part in crimes as a guard at the camp during WWII. There were documents that they produced for the man with the same name, date of birth and birthplace and his designation at the camp between 1942 and 1945. He was an enlisted member of the Nazi Party's paramilitary wing, the court found, according to the German news agency DPA. “The court has come to the conclusion that, contrary to what you claim, you worked in the concentration camp as a guard for about three years,” presiding Judge Udo Lechtermann ruled. “You willingly supported this mass extermination with your activity,” he told the ex-guard.