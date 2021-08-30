150 Afghans Land In Albania, Raising The Evacuee Number To 607 In The Country

Another plane carrying 150 Afghans who fled their homeland in fear of Taliban control arrived in Albania early Monday. With the fresh arrivals, the total number of Afghans in this Balkan country has now reached 607. The plane originated in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The majority of Afghans have been housed in hotels in Albania, with some being temporarily housed on a student campus in Tirana. The administration has stated that it may hold up to 4,000 Afghans for at least a year before sending them to the US for a final resolution.

Prime Minister Edi Rama greeted the refugees and said that the international community admired Albania's choice to take them in. He claims it symbolises Albanians' faith in and respect for memory, tradition, and self. Tanja Dramac, the International Foundation for Democracy's Associate Director of Europe, congratulated Albania for hosting Afghan citizens. She expressed her gratitude by claiming that Afghan activists are now secure and unharmed and that she is proud and glad that Albania has provided a safe haven.

One of the earlier evacuees named Ghazaal Habibyar was concerned about her extended family and saddened by the deaths of over 180 people at Kabul airport. She fled to Albania with her husband and three children. She said that it will take a long time for them to recuperate psychologically, mentally, and emotionally from everything that they have been through. She further stated that this human catastrophe could have been avoided. She already misses Kabul, the Afghan capital as she didn't want to leave her home but had no choice.

Albania was one of the first countries to accept at-risk Afghans

Albania was one of the first countries to agree to accept at-risk Afghans, initially stating that it would accommodate hundreds of them but then increasing that number to as many as 4,000. Flights from Kabul have been booked and cancelled multiple times in the last week due to airport instability. According to VOA, along with Albania now North Macedonia and Kosovo have also agreed to accept at-risk Afghans. Helping the Afghan evacuees is a moral imperative for Albania and Kosovo, given their own people is suffering. Following the fall of communism thirty years ago, many Albanians moved to Western Europe to start a new life.

(With inputs from AP News)

Image- AP