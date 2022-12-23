2 Killed & Several Injured After Gunshots Fired In Central Paris; 69-year-old Shooter Held

At least 2 persons were killed and several others were injured in a shooting attack that took place in Central Paris on Friday. A 69-year-old man has been detained by officials for open firing on a street in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital, Sputnik reported. However, no details about his identity have been revealed so far.

On Twitter, Paris Police said an operation was ongoing, urging the public to avoid the area.

The shooting incident is being treated as a "terrorist attack", the Paris counter-terrorism prosecutor’s office. "An investigation has been opened for murder, voluntary manslaughter and aggravated violence," the office added.

Meanwhile, the officers have set up a security perimeter and emergency services are present at the spot.

Anne Hidalgo, the Mayor of Paris, conveyed his condolences to the victims and thanked the police for their "decisive" intervention during the "terrible attack".

#LIVE | Shooting reported in central Paris, with several people said to be injured: Local reports; Tune in here - https://t.co/HbKDYgrQFs pic.twitter.com/2Y1dM4Ym3N — Republic (@republic) December 23, 2022

This is a developing story, more updates are awaited