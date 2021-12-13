2 Persons Missing After Cargo Ships Collide In Baltic Sea Off Sweden's Coast

Two people went missing after two cargo ships collided in the Baltic Sea on Monday, December 13. The British freight vessel, Scot Carries, collided with a Danish ship, Karin Hoej, in the Baltic Sea off Sweden's southern coast on Monday. Search operations were on for the two missing persons, AP reported.

According to the Swedish Maritime Administration, one of the ships had capsised and search operations were underway to look for two persons from the Danish ship's crew who remain missing. The cause of the accident remains unclear, the Swedish Maritime Administration informed.

As per the AP report, the Scot Carries of Britain was on its way from Salacgriva in Latvia to Montrose in Scotland and the Karin Hoej of Denmark had left Sodertalje and was on its way to Nykoebing Falster in Denmark.

UK-based The Guardian quoted Søren Høj, the managing director of the shipping company Rederiet Høj, which owns the Karin Hoej as saying that he can confirm an accident had happened by he did not know the circumstances.

Search operations on to find missing persons

Two Danish ships, a helicopter and nine ships from Sweden are participating in search operations. Additionally, an aircraft from the Swedish Coast Guard has also been dispatched.

While the Swedish Maritime Administration has stated that the cause of the accident is not known yet, it is being speculated that the accident was caused due to poor visibility stemming from foggy conditions. It informed that the Danish ship - Karin Hoej - had overturned.

The Danish cargo ship is being rescued by the Swedish coast guard and taken to Sweden, AP reported, citing Sweden's TV4. As oil from the Karin Hoej is flowing into the ocean, Swedish authorities were carrying out an environmental rescue operation as well.

In a major relief, the Swedish Coast Guard has mentioned that "currently" there were no oil spills and the reason for oil flow is unclear. “The Danish ship, which is upside down, is a relatively small ship, so it has so little oil onboard. That is not what worries us at the moment,” The Guardian quoted the Danish Defence’s Joint Operations Centre a saying.

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP)