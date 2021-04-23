2020 Was Europe's Hottest Year And Second Warmest For Arctic: Report

Europe experienced its hottest year on record last year while 2020 was the second hottest year for the Arctic. According to the European State of the Climate 2020 report, winter temperatures were particularly at 3.4 degree Celsius higher than the 1981–2010 average in Europe. The temperature in parts of the Arctic and northern Siberia reached more than 6 degree Celsius above average.

Europe experiences warmest year

During the previous year, all seasons were warmer than normal in Europe. However, the cool seasons were particularly warm, with both winter and autumn being the warmest on record. Autumn was nearly 2 degree Celsius warmer than the 1981–2010 average and 0.5 degree Celsius warmer than the previous warmest autumn, which occurred in 2018. Spring and summer temperatures were 0.7–0.9 degree Celsius above normal.

The Arctic records second hottest year

Last year, the average temperature in Arctic Siberia broke all previous records as the temperature increased by 4.3 degrees Celsius above the 1981-2020 average. Although the early part of 2020 was colder than normal across most of the Arctic. However, the summer and autumn were the warmest temperatures on record. The temperature in the Arctic region has been on the rise since the 1990s and this phenomenon is called 'Arctic amplification'. Last year, the Arctic was the second hottest year since 1979.

As per the report, atmospheric concentrations of the greenhouse gases carbon dioxide and methane continued their long-term upward trend. They reached their highest level since satellite measurements began in 2003. The research further pointed out that carbon dioxide increased at a slower rate than in recent years, methane increased at a faster rate. The report further explained the changes were recorded due to the rise in methane production. The Copernicus services monitors data on a global scale, including surface air temperature, precipitation, sea ice area and atmospheric greenhouse gases.

