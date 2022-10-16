Massive Fire Engulfs 24-storey Skyscraper In Turkey's Istanbul, Residents Evacuated Safely

A massive tower block in Turkey was recently wrapped in a blaze, and a horrifying video from the disaster showed smoke spreading around the nation's largest city. The 24-storey structure was on fire, and a huge column of smoke could be seen coming out from the building. Several videos of the fire engulfing the majority of the skyscraper's floors have been posted on Twitter. The NTV channel claimed that the fire in Istanbul had been put out. According to reports, the incident took place in Istanbul's Fikirtepe area.

According to a Tass report, the Kadikoy district's high-rise building's bottom levels quickly caught fire, and it rapidly spread to the top stories via the siding. However, what started the fire is yet unknown. Videos also showed masses gathered to observe the incident and hordes of emergency cars surrounding the skyscraper that was on fire.

Turkey skyscraper fire

According to media reports, people were being evacuated while firemen battled the blaze. Numerous fire trucks and other emergency response vehicles have blocked the whole street. Despite it seeming like much of the structure was being consumed by flames, firemen were able to put out the fire rather fast.

The mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, also posted about the fire on social media. Imamoglu had earlier stated that no one had been hurt or killed while being evacuated. Firefighters were able to contain it, he claimed, and "without any loss of life" during the evacuation.

Imamoglu stated that after the investigation will finish, the cause of the fire will be ascertained.

This happened only a few days after a different explosion ripped through the same neighborhood in the Turkish capital. Three persons were killed and another was wounded in a massive explosion that occurred last weekend in a different residential building in Fikirtepe as a result of a suspected gas leak.