3 Afghan Children Who Arrived In Poland Eat Poisonous Mushrooms, Require Liver Transplant

At least three children who were evacuated from Afghanistan fell sick after eating poisonous mushrooms, officials said on Monday, adding that the toadstool was picked from a forest area nearby. According to media reports, two of them are critically ill and are undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU), while the other is stable. The reports also claim that the mayor of a Polish town appealed for organ donors as the livers of both the minor need "urgent transplantation". It is worth noting that the families had recently landed in Poland after fleeing from the war-torn country and were residing in a centre for foreigners in Podkowa Lesna, a town near Warsaw.

Reports claim the Afghan refugees were not given proper food

According to the news portal OKO.press, a group of the family went foraging in woods outside their migrant centre without informing any officials or staff present in the centre. It is speculated that the children were consumed the poisonous mushroom there. Meanwhile, the doctor who was treating the children said that two of them whose ages were 5 and 6 years respectively were shifted to the intensive care unit after they faced life-threatening situations. While a 17-year-old girl was stable, added the doctor.

Podkowa Lesna mayor claimed refugees were provided with three meals a day

However, Artur Tusinski, the mayor of Podkowa Lesna, denied media report claims that the refugees picked and ate the mushrooms because they were given too little food at the centre. Tusinski termed that the report "baseless" and added the refugees were provided with three meals a day. A spokesman for the Office for Foreigners said “in connection with this unfortunate accident, workers at the centres will sensitize Afghan citizens not to eat products of unknown origin.” Further, the spokesman said that a total of five people including two minor children had asked for medical support at the facility complaining of stomach problems. However, the Afghan refugees had not initially said they had eaten toadstools.

The Taliban entered Kabul on August 15 and took control of the presidential palace. After the Taliban claimed control over the Afghan capital, several countries evacuated their diplomatic personnel and citizens from the country, and hundreds of people flocked to the Kabul airport in an attempt to leave Afghanistan. On August 26, Thursday, two suicide bombers attacked crowds of desperate Afghans flocking to Kabul airport to flee from the war-torn country. According to the reports, the first blast was reported at the Abbey Gate in Kabul airport while the second one was near the Baron Hotel. The deadly attack claimed the lives of more than 200 people including 13 US troops. The incident transformed "a scene of desperation" into one of "horror" in the waning days of airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover.

