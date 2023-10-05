Last Updated:

3 People Injured After 2 Trains Collide In Northern Polish City Of Gdynia

Polish media are reporting that two trains collided head-on in the northern city of Gdynia on Thursday morning and that three people were injured in the accident.

Associated Press Television News
The state news agency PAP cited a fire brigade official, Blazej Plichta, who said the collision occurred at 7 a.m. near the main station in Gdynia, a city on the Baltic Sea.

Emergency services were working on the site, PAP reported.

