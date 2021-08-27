300 Germans Left Behind In Afghanistan As Military Suspends Evacuation Aircraft: Berlin

A spokesperson for the Germany's foreign ministry in Berlin on Friday said that some 300 Germans are still remaining in Afghanistan just a day after the German military has suspended their evacuation aircraft from Kabul. As per the information given to the media, the spokesperson said that Berlin has recognised at least 10,000 Afghans who are eligible to travel to Germany and are in need of security and protection. Those Afghans are included in the categories of former local workers, journalists, and human rights advocates.

After rescuing 5,347 individuals which includes almost 4,100 Afghans, the German troops terminated the evacuation from Kabul airport on late Thursday.

Previous developments between Germany and the Taliban

Previously, on August 24, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, the Deputy Director of the political office of Taliban, visited a German envoy headed by Markus Potzel, the German ambassador to Afghanistan. While this meeting was confirmed on Twitter by the member of the Taliban's political office, Suhail Shaheen on Wednesday.

On the other hand, the German ambassador has stated that the Taliban militants have promised to allow Afghans who have valid documents with them, to leave the military conflict nation even after August 31, when the US is scheduled to conclude its troop's pullout from Afghanistan.

Shaheen, also stated that both Germany and the Taliban have discussed the circumstances at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport. According to him, Abbas led the Taliban envoy and discussed the timely pullout of international forces from the Capital's airport in Afghanistan.

Early developments in Afghanistan

Earlier on Thursday, according to Afghan and US sources, during the closing hours of an evacuation for civilians leaving the Taliban-controlled nation, two suicide bombers, as well as gunmen, attacked thousands of Afghans who were heading towards Kabul's airport. At least 60 Afghan citizens and 13 US personnel were killed in the attacks turning the scenario into complete terror.

The US general who was in charge of the withdrawal process said the assaults would not hinder the US from rescuing Americans and others, and that planes were still being flown off. The explosions occurred just a few hours following Western authorities warning of a massive stroke and advised passengers to leave the airport as soon as possible. Despite the warning, the people were so anxious to leave the nation that the advice went unheard.

(Image Credit: AP)