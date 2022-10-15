3rd Term As French President? Top Ally Suggests Emmanuel Macron May Run For 2032 Elections

French President Emmanuel Macron will remain active in the politics of his country even after his second presidential term comes to an end, his top ally and President of the Democratic Movement Party, Francois Bayrou has said. Bayrou asserted that the French constitution stops Macron from running for a third consecutive term in 2027, Politico reported. However, he suggested that Macron could participate in the presidential election in 2032.

He did not reveal what exactly Macron will do between 2027 to 2032. Francois Bayrou, President of the Democratic Movement and Macron’s key partner in the governing coalition, has said that money does not hold interest for the French President anymore. According to him, Emmanuel Macron is not interested in "pompous job titles in international organizations." Bayrou suggested that Macron will remain a reference in French political life in the future.

Speaking to Politico, Francois Bayrou said, "Money doesn’t interest him, and neither do pompous job titles in international organizations. Inevitably, he will be a reference in French political life, not for the past, but for the future." Notably, Emmanuel Macron's presidential term is due to end in 2027.

Macron's current presidential term to end in 2027

According to French constitution, the president cannot run for elections after two consecutive terms. Macron was elected as the President of France for the second consecutive time in 2022 and his current term as President will end in 2027. In 2022, Emmanuel Macron won with 58.5% of the total votes against Marine Le Pen who received 41.5% votes. Macron is the first President of France in 20 years to be re-elected for the second consecutive term since 2002. Earlier in September, the national level of confidence in French President Macron reached the lowest in more than a year. The level of confidence in Macron reduced to 46%, Sputnik reported citing a poll by the Harris Interactive research agency aired on LCI tv channel. The poll involved 1,043 people aged above 28 years and was conducted between September 27-29.