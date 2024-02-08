Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 19:07 IST

4-Year-Old Czech Girl Scripts History, Becomes Youngest To Reach Everest Base Camp | PICS INSIDE

A historic achievement was made by a 4-year-old from the Czech Republic who became the youngest to reach Mount Everest's base camp.

Manasvi Asthana
Czech Girl, 4, Scripts History By Becoming Youngest Person To Reach Everest Base Camp
Czech Girl, 4, Scripts History By Becoming Youngest Person To Reach Everest Base Camp | Image:Insta: @sasha.jede
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
A historic achievement was made by a four-year-old girl from the Czech Republic, named Zara, who became the youngest person ever to reach Mount Everest's base camp. As reported by Metro, Zara successfully completed the 170-mile journey, reaching the base camp situated at an elevation of 17,598 feet. The previous record holder for the youngest person to reach Mount Everest's base camp was Prisha Lokesh Nikajoo, who accomplished the feat at the age of 5 in 2023.

In the company of her father, David Sifra, and seven-year-old brother, Zara achieved the remarkable feat of becoming the youngest person ever to reach Mount Everest's base camp at the age of four years and five months. The challenging expedition presented numerous hurdles, with temperatures dropping to as low as -25 degrees Celsius at the Everest base camp. Despite the harsh conditions, Zara's father highlighted the significance of meticulous acclimatization, monitoring blood oxygen saturation, and advancing gradually to ensure the safety of the young adventurer.

Confirmation of the successful expedition and breathtaking images of the family's epic adventure were shared on an Instagram account under her brother's name. The post mentioned that the family is currently in the midst of their weeks-long return journey from the Everest base camp.

"Little Zara never bathes in warm water, on the contrary, she adds ice, which is probably why the cold didn't cause her any problems. During the march, there was no problem, thanks to her very good physical condition, little Zara even outpaced hundreds of other trekkers with a few exceptions,'' her brother's post on Instagram read.

Mr. Sifra attributes his daughter's ability to take on the challenging hike to her unique upbringing in Malaysia. Zara, from an early age, engaged in daily walks covering 5-10 kilometers with cumulative elevation gains of 300-600 meters. In 2023 alone, she walked a total of over 2,200 km in the jungle.

Her father expressed, "There was no problem during the march; the acclimatization went above average. Little Zara, thanks to her very good physical condition, even outpaced, with a few exceptions, hundreds of other trekkers. How is it possible that a 4-year-old girl physically and mentally manages something like this?"

While Zara holds citizenship in the Czech Republic and Canada, she resides in Malaysia with her family. Remarkably, she is already fluent in three languages Czech, Chinese, and English.
 

Published January 16th, 2024 at 19:07 IST

