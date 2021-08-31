6-yr-old Afghan Refugee In Poland To Get Liver Transplant After Eating Poisonous Mushrooms

A liver transplant will be carried out on the six-year-old Afghan boy who ate highly poisonous mushrooms with his family, said doctors at Poland’s main children’s hospital on August 31. The medical professionals, as per The Associated Press, also said that his five-year-old brother was in a coma and that they were still carrying out tests to determine if he was brain dead. Both the boys and their older sister were recently evacuated from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan and were hospitalised last week.

The children picked and consumed highly poisonous death cap mushrooms in a forest near the centre where the entire family was accommodated in Podkowa Lesna, near Warsaw. The doctors said that the older brother will undergo the transplant at the Center for Children’s Health Institute and still remains in life-threatening condition. Meanwhile, the 17-year-old sister is in stable condition at the hospital. Meanwhile, other family members were hospitalised elsewhere.

Poland had evacuated the family at the request of the UK after the Taliban reconquered Afghanistan on August 15. The father had worked for the British in Afghanistan. The mushrooms that the family picked and ate, death cap mushrooms are among the most poisonous in the world. Notably, they share a close resemblance with Poland’s popular and edible parasol mushroom.

Poland seeks emergency order amid a surge in refugees

Meanwhile, on August 31, the Polish government asked its President to declare a state of emergency in the two regions on its border shared with Belarus. This comes after the Polish Border Guard said that hundreds of irregular crossings were witnessed this month. As per media reports, Poland has also started building a barbed-wire fence just last week along the border to restrict the dramatic increase of asylum seekers from nations such as Iraq and Afghanistan from crossing from Belarus.

The declaration of a state of emergency in Poland would provide the border authorities with the power to monitor as well as control people’s movements. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference, announcing the move on Tuesday, “The situation on the border with Belarus is a crisis and is still tense.”

(IMAGE: AP)