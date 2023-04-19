60-year-old 'French Spiderman' Climbs Skyscraper To Protest Macron's Pension Laws: See Pic

A 60-year-old man, also known as the "French Spiderman", scaled a 38-story skyscraper in Paris to protest against the controversial pension laws that will raise the retirement age in France. Alain Robert is a free climber who scaled the skyscraper bare hand and with no harness support, The New York Post reported.

Robert claimed that the pension reforms, which French President Emmanuel Macron signed into law over the weekend following months of protests, would require him to work longer against the added backdrop of income loss due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The French retirement age will progressively increase from 62 to 64 as a result of the legislative amendment.

The 60-year-old individual has scaled other high-rises like the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, Eiffel Tower in Paris and the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco. To generate money for the renovation of Notre Dame Cathedral in 2019, he scaled a 607-foot-tall glass building in France, the New York Post reported.

A free climber known as the “French Spiderman” has scaled a 38-storey skyscraper in Paris to demonstrate his support for protesters angry about a pension law that will delay the age at which people can retire in #France. #FranceProtests pic.twitter.com/Wqwni1lfmI — Michael O (@Mondomoog) April 19, 2023

'Saucepans will not move France forward,' says Macron

During Macron's visit to a factory in Alsace, a region in rural France in an effort to quell outrage over raising the pension age, a group of roughly 100 demonstrators banging pans were forced away by police. The French President has stated that this will not advance France. “It’s not saucepans that are going to allow France to move forward,” said Macron, The Guardian reported.

In the village of Muttersholtz on Wednesday, union members from the CGT and CFDT unions had gathered in front of the mayor's office as Macron started a series of trips to rural France to try to defuse tensions over his unpopular pension changes. Demonstrators blew whistles and blew horns while banging frying pans and pan lids. Police deployed force after repeatedly requesting people to withdraw from the area as protests were prohibited by local authorities. The President described the protests as "just the times we live in."