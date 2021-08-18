63-year-old Cave Enthusiast Ludvik Husu Discovers Underground Labyrinths In Slovenia

63-year-old cave enthusiast Ludvik Husu has found a new 60-metre deep limestone cave in Slovenia's dramatic Karst region. Husu, with more than 50 years of experience, said that conditions were perfect as all the signs pointed to something beneath as he felt the air current push up from below. Slovenia, a tiny Alpine country, prides itself in its 14,000 underground grottoes. The country also has a number of caves, which are a major tourist attraction. While a cave consists of an entire castle another was used by the European Space Agency to help train astronauts. As per reports, around two centuries ago, the Postojna cave system, considered as longest in Europe, was unearthed by another amateur enthusiast. The Postojna system extends for 24 kilometres and has provided valuable finds for biologists.

Postojna area consists of over 150 species

"I had stumbled on a new world... a Paradise!", is what local lamplighter Luka Cec had reportedly said when he had accompanied Austrian Emperor Franz to explore a hidden crack while scouting out the Postojna area. As per a Postojna cave guide, more than 150 species have been discovered in the system so far. Proteus anguinus or "little dragon", is one such species that can live up to 100 years and was previously considered living proof that dragons had once existed. It is also believed that a cave-dwelling beetle also known as the slender neck beetle was also found in this part of the world. Boasting a dense concentration of stalactites, columns, and pillars, Glazar sid Postojna is considered to be one of the richest caves in the world in limestone formations.

Importance of caves in Karst region

The cave systems are also of historical, cultural, and even holds extraterrestrial importance in some parts of the Karst region. Slovenes have been exploring the Vilenica cave since 1633, which is also known for the annual eponymous literary prize awarded in its interior. Whereas, the dramatic, medieval Predjama castle was built in a cave mouth to make entry difficult and to offer an escape route through a shaft in the rock face. Skocjan Caves supervisor Tomaz Zorman says that astronauts are aware that the Karst world is exceptional in a similar way to the environment in space: totally unaware of what to expect at your next step, adding that for Husu, it’s the hunt that proves most rewarding. It is worth mentioning here that The UNESCO-listed Skocjan system was where the European Space Agency sent some astronauts to prepare for life in space.

Image Credits: Ludvik Husu/ Facebook