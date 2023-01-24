87% Ukrainians In Favour Of Joining EU And NATO Amid Russia-Ukraine War: Report

87% of Ukrainians currently support joining North Atlantic Treaty organisation (NATO) and European Union, as per the results of the new poll conducted by the Rating Group from January 14 to 16, reported Kiyv Independent citing the survey. The high number has been considered record-breaking by the sociological group.

The survey shows that if Ukraine had held a referendum on joining NATO now, then 3% of them would vote against it whereas 8% would refrain from voting. The survey also shared that the support for joining the European Union (EU) and NATO is almost unanimous among representatives of all macro-regions, age and income groups.

Some 85% support the idea of a military and political union that would include Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and Poland. However, some 80% have "a positive attitude" toward the idea of founding a union with Poland and Lithuania, shared the survey, reported Kiyv Independent

Will Ukraine get NATO and EU membership?

In September 2022, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine has officially applied for membership in NATO amid the Russia-Ukraine war, reported The Guardian. This announcement by the Ukrainian officials came hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a Kremlin ceremony that he was annexing four Ukrainian provinces. In a video message speech outside Zelenskyy's office in Kiyv, the Ukrainian President said that he took this "decisive step in order to protect the entire community of Ukrainians".

Even though there has been no positive response to Ukraine's application for membership in NATO, North Atlantic Treaty Organisation did condemn the Russian aggression in Ukraine, as per the press statement. The organisation condemned Russia's brutal and unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine, which is an independent, peaceful, and democratic country, and "a close NATO partner". Further, the statement read, " NATO and Allies continue to provide Ukraine with unprecedented levels of support, helping to uphold its fundamental right to self-defense."

On the other hand, for European Union membership, Ukraine has taken the first step to join the organisation and has become an official candidate for EU membership, reported BBC. However, the process could take years to finish the membership process and have no guarantee of success.